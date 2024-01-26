News
American Red Cross Blood Drive To Be Held at Bartlesville Public Library
Among the things to donate there’s the donation of blood, and unlike the movies with the vampires, your blood will make it to its intended destination.
American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in the Bartlesville Public Library Meeting Room A on February 26 at 11:30 a.m. Appointments must be scheduled at RedCrossBlood.org, where you are to enter Bartlesville Community.
Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville, Ok.
