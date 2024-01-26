Posted: Jan 26, 2024 1:23 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2024 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

A Supreme Court decision was handed down on Monday that stated the federal government can remove razor wire that has been erected by Texas law enforcement on the southern border. The Texas National Guard has appeared to disregard that decision and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has came out to say he stands with Texas.

In a Thursday interview, here is what Stitt had to say on the issue at hand:

“This is a powder keg worth of tension. So it's a very weird situation. We certainly stand with Texas on the right to defend themselves, but Biden's going to be in a tough situation.”