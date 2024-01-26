Posted: Jan 26, 2024 4:29 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2024 4:30 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Bulldoggers are getting ready for a mid-Saturday matchup with the Sperry Pirates, as this is one of two games that were postponed due to the extreme cold weather in January. The Bulldoggers have had a full week off since their last game action and will have good rest heading into Saturday.

Lance Knight talks about the extended break for his club.

The Bulldoggers sit at 8-7 on the season after dropping two of their last three games in the Caney Valley Tournament last week, but have a good chance to bounce back against the 3-10 Pirates.

Knight knows that although their record isn’t great, Sperry will still put up a good fight.

Bulldoggers and Pirates will be on KRIG 104.9 FM and KRIGTV.com at 2:30 p.m. and the girls will tip at 1 pm in Dewey.