Posted: Jan 29, 2024 10:31 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2024 11:05 AM

Nowata County Commissioners Approve Laptop Purchase for Emergency Management

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning for their last meeting for the month of January with a shorter than normal agenda. The commissioners approved a declaration to surplus old finger print machines from the jail.

The commissioners later approved a laptop purchase with ARPA funds for Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.


