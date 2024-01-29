Posted: Jan 29, 2024 12:11 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2024 2:56 PM

Nathan Thompson & Matt Jordan

The water for the entire town of Caney, Kansas was shut down Monday afternoon.

Officials say there was a water leak in Caney and until that leak was found and fixed the water it was turned off.

According to the city of Caney, water was restored shortly after 2 p.m., but the town remains under a boil water advisory until further notice.