Posted: Jan 29, 2024 3:03 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2024 3:03 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Saturday on the charges of an aggravated DUI, eluding a police officer, endangering another person, and obstructing an officer. After being arrested on those charges and being taken to the Washington County jail, Ciera Carr then allegedly assaulted a police officer two times.

Along with the other traffic charges, Carr is also being charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer. According to an affidavit, while at the jail Carr allegedly had to be put in a restraint chair due to being physically and verbally combative. While trying to restrain her, Carr hit an officer in the face with her hand.

Later in the night, Carr was let out of her restraining chair to use the restroom when she stepped toward an officer and kicked him in the groin. Carr was originally arrested for eluding police after a traffic stop was conducted for erratic driving.

Carr ran a red light on Adams Boulevard before coming to a stop after jumping the West side curb on Cherokee Avenue. It was also discovered that there was another person in the vehicle with Carr that wanted out and was asking her to pull over. Carr is being held over on a $50,000 bond and her next court date is set for February 9th.