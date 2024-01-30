Posted: Jan 30, 2024 8:20 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2024 8:22 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

It’s almost time to spring forward and even though Oklahoma’s weather is not getting the memo, time never stops for anybody.

March 10 at 2 a.m. is the day for Daylight Saving Time to go back to its usual settings. For all those dreading the long nights and the short days, that means the days will now be longer, and the nights shorter. Shout.

For those dreading the end of the cold months, don’t fret. For your time will come again November 3 at 2 a.m. If you are really into it you can mark it on your calendar.

(Photo curtsy of Examiner Enterprise Facebook page).