Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Bartlesville Public Schools

Posted: Jan 30, 2024 2:11 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2024 2:11 PM

Nominations Open for Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson
Nominations are now open for the Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award.
It is a cash award presented annually to a full-time Bartlesville Public School District teacher, coach or counselor who exemplifies the dynamic qualities of an outstanding educator and citizen.
 
The school district says this award is not for the “best teacher,” but for one who exemplifies the finest in the profession.
 
Anyone whose life has been touched by a Bartlesville teacher, coach or counselor may nominate. Forms must be submitted by Feb. 29, 2024.
 
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A LINK TO THE NOMINATION FORM

« Back to News