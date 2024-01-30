News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jan 30, 2024 2:11 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2024 2:11 PM
Nominations Open for Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award
Nathan Thompson
Nominations are now open for the Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award.
It is a cash award presented annually to a full-time Bartlesville Public School District teacher, coach or counselor who exemplifies the dynamic qualities of an outstanding educator and citizen.
The school district says this award is not for the “best teacher,” but for one who exemplifies the finest in the profession.
Anyone whose life has been touched by a Bartlesville teacher, coach or counselor may nominate. Forms must be submitted by Feb. 29, 2024.
« Back to News