Posted: Jan 31, 2024 7:40 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2024 8:42 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The saying “Real men do ballet” is known amongst those who do ballet.

If you too think that way than today is your lucky day for Bartlesville Civic Ballet is offering free ballet classes to little boys three and up. Encouraging coordination, muscle strength, and focus, this program requires regular attendance of your spot will be given to the next hopeful little boy.

To enroll or for more information email bartlesvillecivisballet.com