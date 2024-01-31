Posted: Jan 31, 2024 10:43 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2024 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Employee Advisory Committee has announced this month’s Employee of the Month. Senior Planner Micah Snyder was selected for this month’s honor after being nominated by Fire Marshal Brady Watson. Here is what Watson had to say of Snyder’s hard work and dedication:



“He went above and beyond his job duties to help during an inspection, when interpretation was needed between myself and an owner of a mobile food unit. Micah helped initially by contacting me to let me know the owners needed an inspection done.”



Because Snyder won the award, he will receive eight extra hours of vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card to a local restaurant.