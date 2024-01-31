Posted: Jan 31, 2024 4:31 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2024 4:31 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday on the felony charges of possessing, producing, or distributing juvenile pornography via computer. Tanner Pendergraft is accused of being in possession of three videos containing graphic sexual content involving children.

According to an affidavit, a cyber tip came into the OSBI from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children back in September 2023 involving a Snapchat account that contained child pornography. With the account came a phone number that was traced to a Verizon TracFone used in Bartlesville.

Google and Snapchat were able to provide records that were from the Google account used on the TracFone. The records included a birth date, IP addresses and photos of Pendergraft. Pendergraft’s email was also discovered to be associated with the Snapchat containing the explicit videos.

Pendergraft was interviewed on January 30th by OSBI agents and admitted he had been banned from Snapchat but did not provide the details as to why. He then asked for a lawyer. Pendergraft was arrested and is being held on a $75,000 bond. His next court date is set for Feb. 9th.