Posted: Feb 01, 2024 10:07 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2024 10:07 AM

Ty Loftis

Last year, deficiencies were found in the shade structure at the Civitan Park, located at 1430 SE Silver Lake Rd. After those flaws were found, Bartlesville City Staff Members closed the park and the structure was taken down.

City Engineer Micah Siemers says repairs are being made to the structure and as soon as the ground becomes dry enough to complete the necessary work, things will open back up. Here is what Siemers had to say on the matter:

“With all the rain and snow we have received in recent weeks, the ground is too wet to move the equipment in. We are working with the contractor to identify the appropriate timing to complete this project. We hope to have the structure reinstalled by spring.”

The local Civitan group donated the shade structure to the City in 2014.