Posted: Feb 01, 2024 12:57 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2024 12:57 PM

Ty Loftis

As we enter the first of February, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports that the first child has passed away due to influenza. The death occurred in southeast Oklahoma and the child was only five years old.

Dating back to September of last year, there have been 900 influenza related hospital visits and 16 deaths have occurred. Scott Haywood with the Oklahoma State Department of Health talks about what you can do to prevent yourself from getting sick.

Vaccinations are also a great way to prevent severe illnesses if you were to get the flu. The OSDH reccomends talking to your healthcare provider for any questions you may have.