Posted: Feb 01, 2024 3:43 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2024 3:45 PM

Nathan Thompson

The former Washington County Courthouse building in downtown Bartlesville is for sale.

The historic courthouse, located at 501 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., was built in 1913 and was dedicated in 1914. It was the home of Washington County government until 1972, when the county purchased the former federal Post Office and federal courthouse at Fifth Street and Johnstone Avenue, and relocated to that location.