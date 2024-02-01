Posted: Feb 01, 2024 6:43 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2024 6:45 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School senior Cade Winter has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for December, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Winter received the top high school student award from the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education and was named an AP Scholar with Distinction Award winner. He's also earned college credit from Yale, Notre Dame and Rogers State University. He is vice president of the National Honor Society, co-captain of the Bruin cross country team, a leader on the tennis team, Student Council, the World Language Club and the BHS Interact Club.

But it is Winter's service in the community that is really important to him

Bartlesville High School Principal Michael Harp says Winter is an incredible student leader.

"Cade's selfless service throughout the community of Bartlesville demonstrates his integrity as he continues to help disadvantaged youth by volunteering to tutor at Boys and Girls Club or by providing sports equipment so that all youth can have the opportunity to be a part of an athletic team," Harp said. "His leadership has been recognized as a top student in the state of Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education, being nominated into leadership positions while attending Boys State and elected as a captain here at BHS by his peers."

Winter plans to continue his college education at Yale University, studying classical history and philosophy.

Winter will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Winter says he is honored to be selected as one of December's Students of the Month