Posted: Feb 01, 2024 7:11 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2024 7:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School senior Addie Dugger has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for December, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Dugger is top-ranked in her class, tracking to be a valedictorian. She has completed the biomed program at Tri County Tech, already earned 15 college credit hours and will have earned 29 college credit hours by the time she graduates high school. She is an intern at Bartlesville Physical Rehab, plays on the varsity softball team, a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.

But it is Dugger's service in the community that sets her apart

Dewey High School Principal Josh Stowe says Dugger is an extraordinary member of the school community.

"Addie has shown herself to be a strong leader with integrity who can be lifted up as an example for her peers with her work with younger softball teams, working with patients at her internship, serving on the Day of Caring through Tri County Tech and working to earn third place in the mental health awarness category at HOSA Leadership Conference," Stowe said. "Addie is the type of young lady who realizes accolades matter, but how you impact the lives of others matters far more. She is kind to all, willing to serve and someone who can always be counted on to do the right thing."

Dugger plans to continue her college education at Oklahoma State University, studying human sciences.

Dugger will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Dugger says she is honored to be selected as one of December's Students of the Month