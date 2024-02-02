Posted: Feb 02, 2024 7:40 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 7:40 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The Washington County SPCA is again calling upon the generous, caring community in the surrounding area for your help.

Due to a hoarding case, the WSPCA needs your help to make space for 23 animals with an urgent pet reclaim and adoption appeal.

The pound is already at its limit and there are more dogs that are in need this year than there are cats. The WSPCA Smooch a Pooch event is still going on until February 14, so you still have time to make an adoption for only $14.

For more information and for pictures of the current dogs at the pound on stray hold visit the Washington County SPCA Facebook page.