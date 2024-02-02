Posted: Feb 02, 2024 9:31 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 9:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of February Monday morning with a fairly standard agenda.

Commissioners are expected to receive several monthly reports from county agencies, but are also expected to approve a $45,000 grant from Grand Gateway Economic Development Agency. At 10 a.m., the commissioners are expected to open bids for selling surplus vehicles from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville. It is open to the public.