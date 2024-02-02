News
Oklahoma
Posted: Feb 02, 2024 9:54 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 9:57 AM
CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66
Tom Davis
Representatives Judd Strom and John B. Kane along with Senator Julie Daniels appeared on KWON's CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66.
The big buzz was the special session called by Governor Stitt for lawmakers to cut the state income tax by point two five percent. All agreed that they will need more infomation due out on February 15th by the Board of Equalization before they can really dig into ways to effectively make that cut.
We asked each of the lawmakers what was on their radars going into next week. Rep John B. Kane is the vice chaiman on the Banking and Financial Services Committe and he will be reviewing several bills including a few that involve pensions.
Represenative Judd Strom outlined the enormaty of bills that have bill submitted. He said that on Monday, they will have of 5,000 bills to consider and, at the same time, consider the state's new budget in in about 70 days or so.
Senator Julie Daniels will be working on the rax reduction bill along with bills involving who can be the executor of an estate when it come to probate, a tax exemption for homeless shelters in towns with under 50,000 in populattion (those breaks already exist for Tulsa and OKC), and she'll continue of her work to name the new bridge in Bartlesville after Neslon Carr, who also happens to be a Civil War veteran.
« Back to News