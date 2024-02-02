Posted: Feb 02, 2024 2:44 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 2:47 PM

Sheri Garris & Nathan Thompson

An Independence, Kan., man faces charges of attempted murder.

The Montgomery County Attorney's Office has filed charges of attempted first-degree murder against 46-year-old Jesse Lewis.

The charges stem from an incident where Lewis is alleged to have tried to kill Mary Lou Vannoster by stabbing her.

Lewis also faces additional charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement in the commission of a felony, interference with a law enforcement officer, theft of services and property (by using Vannoster’s personal vehicle to flee from police), and criminal threat with cause to commit terror or fear.