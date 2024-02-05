Posted: Feb 05, 2024 9:41 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2024 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

The Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center is sponsored and supported by numerous Bartlesville churches of various denominations. The mission of Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center is to provide affordable counseling services that integrate body, mind and spirit to persons seeking opportunities for growth and healing.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Interim Executive Director Kristin Curd invited everyone to participate or donate during their 2nd Annual "Cornhole for a Cause" Fundraising Cornhole Tournament Saturday, March 2, from 2:00 - 6:00pm at Cooper & Mill Brewing Co. in downtown Bartlesville.

A portion of the proceeds with go toward providing counseling services for victims of sexual or physical abuse who otherwise cannot pay for it.

More information at https://samaritanbartlesville.org/

About Samaritan Couseling and Growth Center:

The Center is reviewed and accredited by the Solihten Institute on a four year cycle. The American Medical Association, The Association for Clinical Pastoral Education, and The President’s Commission on Mental Health have endorsed the Solihten Institute.