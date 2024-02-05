News
Storm Sirens on Sunday Were False Alarm
Cheyenne Gilkey
If Sunday's cloudy skies had you wondering about possible tornadoes with the addition of the tornado siren going off that morning, then your fears were valid, but the possible tornado was not.
Kary Cox, Washington County Emergency Management director, explains a little bit of what happened Sunday morning at around 6 a.m.
Cox says that until they check everything out today they will not know if this could happen to any of the other sirens in town, but electronics will do what they do best, malfunction.
