Posted: Feb 05, 2024 2:02 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2024 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Nursing Home has been recognized on a national level. The U.S. News and World Report has ranked the facility as a Best Nursing Home for 2024. Only 19 percent of nursing homes get that recognition nationwide.

For the 2024 listing, the U.S. News and World Report rated more than 15,000 nursing homes and looked at different indicators including staffing levels, infection rates and health inspection results. The Barnsdall Nursing Home earned the recognition by getting a rating of “high performing” for long-term care.