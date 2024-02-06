Posted: Feb 06, 2024 6:51 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2024 6:51 AM

Tom Davis / OKEnergyToday.com

A Federal Judge’s recent order that Enel Green Power remove the 84-wind turbines it installed on the Osage Nation in Oklahoma is giving hope to other tribes across the U.S.

OKEnergyToday.com reports the wind farm has been in operation for nearly a decade but the Osage Nation, which encompasses Osage County, challenged the Italian energy company’s right to do so, claiming it had trespassed on Indian land.

