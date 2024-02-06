News
Oklahoma
Posted: Feb 06, 2024 6:51 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2024 6:51 AM
Tribes See Hope in Court System After Osage Tribe Legal Victory Over Enel Green
Tom Davis / OKEnergyToday.com
A Federal Judge’s recent order that Enel Green Power remove the 84-wind turbines it installed on the Osage Nation in Oklahoma is giving hope to other tribes across the U.S.
OKEnergyToday.com reports the wind farm has been in operation for nearly a decade but the Osage Nation, which encompasses Osage County, challenged the Italian energy company’s right to do so, claiming it had trespassed on Indian land.
The wind farm has been in operation for nearly a decade but the Osage Nation, which encompasses Osage County, challenged the Italian energy company’s right to do so, claiming it had trespassed on Indian land.
The ruling sided with the tribe and observers see it as a sign that developers can no longer ignore Indigenous rights.
« Back to News