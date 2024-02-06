Posted: Feb 06, 2024 7:00 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2024 7:00 AM

Tom Davis

During Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State address to the state legislature stressed that “government is not the answer” to our challenges and instead focused on making Oklahoma the “business capital of the world.”

Gov. Stitt focused on the state’s energy industry saying, “We’re gonna be inviting energy companies to come here and join the ranks of Devon and Williams and Continental and ONEOK…..we wanta keep building aerospace and our defense industry and companies like American Airlines and Boeing and Lockheed Martin. We want to secure the critical mineral supply chain and loosen China’s grip on these technologies.”

Stitt added,“If we get our regulations right, with our lost cost of energy, our central location, our strong workforce, Oklahoma is the perfect place for new industries looking for a new home,” continued the governor. He said that each new industry is part of something great in the state.

“In Oklahoma, we say “we feed the world, we fuel the world and we defend freedoms around the world.”