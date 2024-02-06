Posted: Feb 06, 2024 11:00 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2024 11:00 AM

Ty Loftis

As political leaders on both sides of the aisle look to find a way to put an end to the border crisis, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford posted an op-ed on his border security proposal and how important it is to get this passed.

In part, here is what Lankford had to say:

“In three years of President Biden’s term, we had more people illegally cross the border than in the previous 12 years combined. Millions of people have come into the U.S. under the President with thousands from nations like China, Iran, Mauritania, Senegal and many more.”

Lankford is the lead Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management.