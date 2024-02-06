Posted: Feb 06, 2024 1:23 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2024 1:23 PM

Applications for the City's inaugural Citizens Academy will be accepted through March 1. The 2024 Citizens Academy is a free interactive program designed to familiarize the general public with the roles, services and operations that comprise Bartlesville city government.

The program is offered at no cost and will take place biweekly on Thursday afternoons, beginning April 11 and running through June 20. The course culminates with a graduation ceremony during the July 1 City Council meeting.

Applications are available to those 18 and up who meet one or more of the following: resident of Bartlesville, own a business in Bartlesville, or employed full-time in Bartlesville.

The academy is capped at 20 participants. Those interested in applying should visit www.cityofbartlesville.org/bartlesville-citizens-academy to review standards for admission and complete an application.