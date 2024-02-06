Posted: Feb 06, 2024 2:06 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2024 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was recently sentenced for assaulting an intimate dating partner by strangulation and suffocation in Indian Country, this according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Court documents show that 50-year old Andrew John Brown began arguing with the victim and that he admitted to placing the victim in a “chokehold” and strangling her with his hands. Brown pled guilty and U.S. District Judge Terrance C. Kern sentenced Brown to 27 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised relief.

The FBI and Osage Nation Tribal Police worked together on the case.