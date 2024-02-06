Posted: Feb 06, 2024 2:50 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2024 4:31 PM

Ty Loftis

As part of an ongoing bridge project along U.S. Highway 75 and Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville, both the north and southbound lanes of Highway 75 will be narrowed to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Highway 75 will be closed for approximately 10 minutes at different times during that time period to complete the necessary work.