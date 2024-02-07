Posted: Feb 07, 2024 8:15 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2024 9:51 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

May showers may bring spring flowers, but February brings you entertainment in the best way possible; music.

The Price Tower is bringing two new acts to their lineup, featuring Bartlesville’s very own Tom Davis; KWON Radio host, internationally recognized song writer, and recording artist. His partner in crime, Kevin Knowles, jazz instrumentalist, writer, producer, and session guitarist will join him in a spectacular performance at the Price Tower, February 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Davis has one international award under his belt and is nominated for 6 more for 2024 in Europe. Knowles is focusing on expanding his outreach to his audience with 11 albums and a YouTube channel.

To listen to Tom Davis’ Songs please review the following:

To view Kevin Knowles YouTube Channel and Facebook page please review the following: