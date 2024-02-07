Posted: Feb 07, 2024 1:34 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2024 2:26 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

If Barney and Friends was your jam when you were a kid, then you will LOVE this. This week’s feature pet is named just that, Barney.

Heath Clouse, Adoptions and Transportation Specialist at the WashingtonCounty SPCA introduces Barney to his new found fans.

Clouse explains that Barney could be a Shepherd and would be a good pal to have around for outdoor activities such as hunting or hiking

Although kids are not at all Barney’s thing unlike his purple dinosaur counterpart, Clouse gives us a little advice on how to cure that

The Washington County SPCA is open from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; located at 16620 OK-123 in Bartlesville, Ok. 74006.