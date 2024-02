Posted: Feb 07, 2024 3:02 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2024 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Shanadoa Home Health Clinic is hosting a celebration to honor healthcare workers across the Osage County area at the old firehouse in Pawhuska next Thursday. The community is welcome to attend the event.

The old firehouse is located along Main Street in Pawhuska and the festivities will go from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.