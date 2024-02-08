Posted: Feb 08, 2024 9:22 AMUpdated: Feb 08, 2024 9:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

A downtown Bartlesville bar-cade is featured in Wednesday’s episode of "A Taste of Oklahoma," a new project from our partners at News On 6.

From the classic games to the elevated cocktails, and a new menu, Remi’s Arcade and Bistro is making a name for itself. News On 6 Anchor Kristen Weaver sampled some of the food, and a few drinks and got in on the gaming fun.

CLICK HERE FOR 'A TASTE OF OKLAHOMA'