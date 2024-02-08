Posted: Feb 08, 2024 2:10 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2024 2:11 PM

Chase McNutt

The 2023 Bulldogger Bond plan continues to move forward as the Bus Barn structure is now starting to take shape. The Bus Barn is only one part to multiple in the Bulldogger Bond plan that has been set in the works since 2022. The vote was passed in April 2023 and work started in November 2023.

The purchase of 1.65 acres of land on the West side of the Dewey Church of Christ allows for the repositioning of aging bus yard/garage away from the center of campus. Once that is completed, attention is moved to the redevelopment of the old football field so that it can serve the district more effectively as a parking lot.

Finally, with the bus yard/garage moved out of its current space, it will create a more inviting entrance for the football/track facility.