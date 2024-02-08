Posted: Feb 08, 2024 3:18 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2024 3:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Town of Copan has issued a precautionary boil advisory. This boil advisory went into effect Thursday, citing that the drinking water may be unsafe for human consumption.

For the time being, it is advised that customers bring the water to a full rolling boil for at least a minute before drinking or using it in any other way. This has been caused due to a mechanical failure with the equipment at the water treatment plant.

