Posted: Feb 08, 2024 5:42 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2024 5:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

Caney Valley High School senior Emma Gavellas has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for January, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Gavellas has a 3.98 GPA, consistently receives the highest grades on all of her assignments and goes above what is neccesary to complete her work. She is a member of the National Honor Society, serving as secretary, and is on the Student Advisory Board at Caney Valley. Gavellas is concurrently enrolled at Tulsa Community College, worked at Walmart and is now serving an internship at ConocoPhillips.

But it is Gavella's drive to make a for her fellow students that really sets her apart. She took the initiative to acquire a freezer for better foods at the school's food bank

Caney Valley High School Principal Travis Lashbrook says Gavellas' leadership is important to her and her fellow students.

"Emma always does the right thing, even when no one is watching. Emma is honest, fair respectful and always goes above and beyond to help others," Lashbrook said. "Emma saw a need at her school in the food bank program. Ms. Wilson, who runs the program, was having to turn away donations of food because she had no where to store it. Emma reached out to a local company and asked for a freezer to be donated. Emma arranged for this to be delivered to the school. Now, Ms. Wilson and the food bank program are able to provide more nutritious meals for our students in need. Emma consistently looks for opportunities to step up and fill any need."

Gavellas plans to continue her college education at either the University of Tulsa or Oklahoma State University to study forensic accounting.

Gavellas will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Gavellas says she is honored to be selected as one of January's Students of the Month