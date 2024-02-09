Posted: Feb 09, 2024 9:48 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2024 9:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning where there will be continued discussion on the expansion of the health department at the Skiatook location.

There will be consideration to sign a quote with offender watch for $6,500 for the sheriff’s office. The Board will also consider restoring and maintaining a portion of road in District Three. The Board will also look to sign and approve the S-20 second quarter financial report for the 2024 fiscal year.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.