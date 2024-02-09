Posted: Feb 09, 2024 10:19 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2024 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

Central States Research will hold memory screenings at Elder Care on March 19.

Dr. Sarah Land, DO a board-certified psychiatrist, and her team of specialists will hold a special one-day memory screening event at Elder Care for adults 55 and older.

The 15-minute screening will help qualify individuals for trial and treatment options offered at Central States Research Center in Tulsa. The research team is seeking participants who show no signs of cognitive impairment and those experiencing memory loss to participate in trial treatments.

Central States Research is a dedicated clinical research site that offers cutting-edge treatments in multiple therapeutic areas, including mild cognitive impairment to more complex Alzheimer’s and dementia diagnoses.