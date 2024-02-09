Posted: Feb 09, 2024 1:04 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2024 1:04 PM

A Bartlesville man was arrested this week on the charges of aggravated trafficking of Fentanyl, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a prescription, possession of firearm while committing a felony, and possession of stolen property. Aaron Schmidt was seen on Friday in Washington County Court on the above charges.

According to an affidavit, on Feb. 8th, Schmidt was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to the discovery of a glass pipe between his legs. Schmidt was asked to exit the vehicle for a search due to the pipe being seen, and a Ruger LCP handgun was recovered under the driver’s seat that had been stolen.

Methamphetamines, unprescribed Methadone, and 5.6 grams of Fentanyl were also discovered in the vehicle along with $700 in loose bills. Schmidt is currently being held on a $50,000 bond and his next court date is set for Feb. 20th at 1:15 p.m.