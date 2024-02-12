Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry was our guest on KWON's Chief Chat on Monday morning. During the conversation, Chief Ickleberry discussed several items including the re-establishment of a Neighborhood Watch program, the police department's participation in the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics and a report that will soon come out regarding total calls for service in 2023.

Bartlesville residents will also soon have the opportunity to learn more about law enforcement through the Citizen Police Academy. Ickleberry says applications are now being accepted for the FREE 12-week program. The Citizen Police Academy will be held on Thursday evenings at the BPD's east sub-station located at Tri County Tech.

Chief Ickleberry says not only will citizens learn the ins and outs of law enforcement, the academy will also build relationships between the public and the police departmen t.