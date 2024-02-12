News
Local News
Posted: Feb 12, 2024 10:17 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2024 10:17 AM
CITY MATTERS: Water Supply Update and More
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey, Community Development Director Larry Curtis, Chief Financial Officer Jason Muninger and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen were our guests on Monday's episode of City Matters on KWON.
Curtis provided an update on the city's Comprehensive Plan and Muninger said the city's use tax and sales tax receipts are looking very good — beating city budget projections.
Precipitation over the Christmas holiday and more recently as well has improved Bartlesville's water supply. Lauritsen provided an update on water levels in the area.
Following a nearly year-and-a-half long drought, Lauritsen says the city is exploring other options, including a possible multi-million dollar project to pipe water from Kaw Lake. Lauritsen says a consultant is studying the proposal, and should have a feasability report in about 5 months.
