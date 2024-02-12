Posted: Feb 12, 2024 10:17 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2024 10:17 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey, Community Development Director Larry Curtis, Chief Financial Officer Jason Muninger and Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen were our guests on Monday's episode of City Matters on KWON.

Curtis provided an update on the city's Comprehensive Plan and Muninger said the city's use tax and sales tax receipts are looking very good — beating city budget projections.

Precipitation over the Christmas holiday and more recently as well has improved Bartlesville's water supply. Lauritsen provided an update on water levels in the area