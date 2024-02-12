Posted: Feb 12, 2024 11:09 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2024 11:09 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular Monday meeting – they awarded bids and went over an unusually high bid.

The Commissioners awarded accepted quotes for an asphalt overlay project in a county owned property near the OSU Extension Office. They also accepted quotes for spray foam insulation, and flooring at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Meanwhile a bid for the Emergency Operations Center for a sewer road bore at Bison Road came in much above what commissioners were thinking. Expectations from the commissioners were nearly 1/10th the amount of the quote came in.

Mitch Antle and Mike Dunlap says they need to table the item to get more information.

The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9:30 at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in downtown Bartlesville.