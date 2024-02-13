Posted: Feb 13, 2024 10:09 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2024 10:09 AM

Chase McNutt

City offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 19, and Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 21, due to the Presidents' Day holiday.

Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, for collection during the holiday week. The recycling center will also be closed.

Police and fire will continue with no interruptions. Services will resume as normally scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 20.