Posted: Feb 13, 2024 10:44 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2024 10:44 AM

Ty Loftis

Two free adult craft classes are coming to the Bartlesville Public Library on Tuesday, March 19th. Those wishing to join will make river rock centerpieces by painting designs on river rocks and then attaching that to a metal design to hold cards or photos.

The classes, which will be offered between the hours of 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., are free and all adults are welcome to attend. The Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave in downtown Bartlesville. For more information, call 918-338-4167.