Posted: Feb 13, 2024 1:49 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2024 1:51 PM

Chase McNutt

Arvest Wealth Management will host a lunch and learn focused on securing one’s financial future for current and past employees of Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips and Chevron Phillips on Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. at Arvest’s downtown Bartlesville location, 100 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.

“When employment situations change, a variety of options are available for taking distributions from your employer-sponsored retirement savings plan,” said Josh Randolph, Arvest Wealth Management regional manager. “During our financial planning lunch, we will explore options to access and preserve your employee benefit plans and other assets. The good news is, there are resources available to help you invest and grow your retirement savings.”

• Option One: Leave the money in the plan.

• Option Two: Roll your retirement funds over to an IRA.

• Option Three: Roll the retirement funds over to your new employer's plan, if the plan accepts rollovers.

• Option Four: Choose no rollover and, instead, take the lump-sum distribution of your retirement funds in cash and securities, if applicable.

To register for the Securing Your Financial Future Lunch for current or past employees of Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips and Chevron Phillips, call 918-337-3396 or email bball@arvest.com by Feb. 21.