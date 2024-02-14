Posted: Feb 14, 2024 9:05 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2024 9:07 AM

Provided

The Tri County Tech Foundation is thrilled to announce the generous donation of $1,000 from the Bartlesville Rotary Club in support of Tri County Tech’s FIRST Robotics Team 2165.

The Bartlesville Rotary Club’s donation will boost the Robotics Team by providing essential funding for acquiring parts and covering travel expenses for students participating in robotics competitions. This support will give students invaluable hands-on learning experiences and foster a deep passion for technology and innovation.

The Bartlesville Rotary Club’s dedication to helping students become productive citizens aligns perfectly with Tri County Tech’s mission of empowering students through life-changing learning. “We are incredibly grateful to the Bartlesville Rotary Club for their generous contribution to our Robotics Team,” said Dr. Dennis Grover, Tri County Tech Instructional Director.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 by accomplished inventor Dean Kamen. Kamen wanted to inspire an appreciation of science and technology in young people. FIRST designs innovative programs to help build confidence, knowledge, and life skills while motivating students to pursue science, technology, and engineering opportunities.

By partnering with organizations like the Rotary Club, the Tri County Tech Foundation continues to make learning experiences as affordable as possible. “This donation not only supports our Robotics Team but also reinforces the importance of collaboration between organizations and educational institutions in shaping the future of our community,” said Champagne Kane, Tri County Tech’s Foundation Specialist.

Students involved in the FIRST Robotics Team at Tri County Tech have the opportunity to hone their critical thinking skills as they work with their mentors and with one another to design and build a robot that can successfully complete the challenges posed by the FIRST organization. Tri County Tech thanks the Bartlesville Rotary Club for its unwavering support and commitment to educational excellence.

For more information about how you can change the lives of others through your donation, visit tricountytech.edu/foundation/giving