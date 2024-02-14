Posted: Feb 14, 2024 10:10 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2024 10:36 AM

Tom Davis

Our monthly visit with Lori Herron for the City of Dewey was full of bright spots.

One of those bright spots is a new healthcare clinic set to open soon in downtown Dewey. Lori says the clinic will be on North Wyandotte across from Popkess Pharmacy. She said the clinic will have two practinioners.

Friends of Dewey Parks are still taking orders for your memorial bricks to raise funds for the Lion Park. As soon as the weather permits, work on the restrooms will get underway.

Lori also reminded all to visist the businesses in town and, if you have any questions about the community, you can always the city's website at https://www.cityofdewey.com/