Posted: Feb 14, 2024 1:16 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2024 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis & Nathan Thompson

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas has acquired 33 wild cats from Tampa Bay's Big Cat Rescue, which was owned and operated by Carole Baskin, who rose to fame in the Netflix documentary, “Tiger King.” Big Cat Rescue donated the cats to Turpentine Creek after they recently completed their 14 acre expansion, Freedom Field.

The refuge's CEO Tanya Smith says its all about the bigger mission of Turpentine Creek

In January of last year, Carole and Howard Baskin approached Turpentine Creek about possibly relocating the animals to their facility after making the decision to sell their Tampa Bay property. Turpentine Creek broke ground on the 14-acre expansion in March and it was completed in December.