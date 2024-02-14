Posted: Feb 14, 2024 3:04 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2024 3:04 PM

Chase McNutt

A Tulsa man was sentenced today for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country and Destruction of Property While Placing Life in Jeopardy in Indian Country, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Roberts was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Roberts was trying to run people off the road with his vehicle. Roberts came upon two Tulsa Police officers and side swiped the first officer’s patrol car and attempted to rear end the second patrol car before leaving the scene.

Later that day, Roberts was at his friend’s house when he began threatening to ram his friend’s vehicle. The friend asked Roberts to leave and called 911. Roberts next pulled up to an elderly witness and stated to leave the area because, “there was going to be a killing.”

As officers responded to the 911 call, Roberts was still in the neighborhood. Upon sight of the first responding officer, Roberts immediately began ramming into a third patrol car several times. His rampage was finally stopped when an officer discharged their duty weapon at Roberts, while Roberts attempted to run him over. This caused Roberts to wreck into a tree where he was taken into custody.

Roberts is a member of the Cherokee Nation. He will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.