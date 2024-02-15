Posted: Feb 15, 2024 10:52 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2024 10:52 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, Quinn Schipper and Juli Merciez with Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County issued the community invitations to a pair of events.

The first one is the live Town Hall event with Congressman Josh Brecheen on Monday, February 19, from 6-7pm at the Bartlesville Community Center. You are encourage to atten this free event and dialogue with the congressman.

The next event is set for Monday, February 26, at Crossing Second in Bartlesville. "All Things Washington County" is a free event starting at 6:30pm where you will hear from a panel of Washington County elected officials about their jobs and responsibilities.